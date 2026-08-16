Dallas grass fire spreads, threatens South Dallas community, officials say

Dallas fire crews are battling what started as a small grass fire and threatened a nearby community, officials said.

On Sunday, a 911 call reported a grass fire in the 4500 block of Barstow Blvd, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. Initial reports indicated a small area of vegetation was burning. The reports quickly changed, indicating that the fire was growing and threatening a South Dallas community. Officials said it began at a residential structure and spread to an approximate 2-acre area involving tires.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said that the fire has spread to one structure; however, officials did not yet know what type of structure.

Officials said no injuries have been reported in the now 4-alarm fire.

DFR said at least seven engines, a brush truck, three rescues and other support personnel have been called to the fire.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as soon as they become available.