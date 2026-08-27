Dallas outlines security plans for GOP midterm convention

Leaders from law enforcement agencies in and around Dallas are discussing security plans for next month's midterm GOP convention.

It comes with a hefty overtime bill for police and other first responders who will protect President Donald Trump and others attending the event at the American Airlines Center.

During a news conference on Thursday, local and federal agencies discussed preparations for the event. Trump announced the first-ever GOP midterm convention less than two months ago.

Dallas police say there will be designated areas for protests and demonstrations near the AAC, but those areas have not yet been selected.

Kimberly Tolbert CBS News Texas

City Manager Kimberly Tolbert, who did not stick around to answer questions, gave the opening remarks at the news conference. She mentioned the $1.8 million bill the city will be stuck with for funding security.

Tolbert said that number could go up, but hopes to keep it from impacting the city's budget.

"The city is also actively evaluating reimbursement and grant opportunities, and will pursue all eligible funding sources to help offset the cost to Dallas taxpayers," Tolbert said. "At the same time, reimbursements do not necessarily determine whether we provide necessary public safety services. Our responsibility is to protect Dallas, and that responsibility will remain the same during this event."

Dallas police would not reveal how many officers would be assigned to security for the two-day event.

The FBI said it will be the second large-scale event in North Texas in less than three months, following the World Cup, and that this should help agencies prepare, as many of them have been working together throughout much of the summer.

Planned street closures from Sept. 7 through Sept. 11 include Victory, Houston, Nowitzki, Payne, and Field streets. Officials said there could be additional closures and traffic delays in the area beginning Sept. 4.

There will also be flight restrictions around downtown Dallas for manned and unmanned aircraft.

The FBI said it will use its experience and expertise to share threat reporting and is asking the public to come forward or call 1-800-CALL-FBI with any tips.

DART will also shut down the Victory Station rail stop during the convention.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.