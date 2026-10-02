Dozens of Dallas firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at a gentleman's club

A gentleman's club in Northwest Dallas caught fire on Friday morning, prompting a large response from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The department was dispatched to DG's, a gentleman's club on West Northwest Highway and Lombardy Lane, just after 3 a.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the one-story business and went inside, but found the fire was "already in its advanced stages," DFR said in a statement.

The firefighters were pulled from the inside and a second alarm was raised. "DFR personnel are looking to surround and drown out the fire," the statement said.

Emergency responders have shut down both directions of Northwest Highway in the area.

No one was inside the club when the fire started and no injuries have been reported, DFR said.