Showers, storm chances linger ahead of nice and calm weekend across North Texas

Happy back-to-work Tuesday!

With some much-needed rain on Memorial Day, it isn't a surprise that there are some areas of patchy fog to start the day. That, coupled with mostly cloudy skies, is making for a grey Tuesday morning across North Texas.

However, some peaks of sunshine are streaming through, and expect the mix of sun and clouds to greet you throughout the day.

A shortwave system is moving out of North Texas, leaving behind a few lingering showers.

With northwesterly flow aloft, there might be another thunderstorm complex approach from the Texas Panhandle around sunrise on Thursday. However, the atmosphere is expected to be mostly stable, which could lead to this system weakening as it exits the area.

It's possible Thursday may be a First Alert Weather Day as a cold front moves into North Texas. As it moves, there will be mainly a rain threat, but as the front stalls south of I-20, don't rule out the chance of a few strong to marginally severe storms.

Some models suggest another thunderstorm complex could arrive early Friday morning, but confidence in this scenario remains low.

Looking ahead, the longwave trough responsible for the recent unsettled weather is expected to gradually shift eastward. This change will allow for ridging to build in the Four Corners region, steering most, if not all, precipitation away from North Texas over the weekend.

A slight warming trend is anticipated, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s from Saturday through Tuesday.