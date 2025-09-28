Watch CBS News
Above-average temperatures, dry conditions continue across North Texas as October rolls in

Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025.
Lauren Bostwick

The sun rose at 7:18 a.m. Sunday morning, which is a couple of minutes earlier than the past few days. This is the time of the year when days begin and end a little earlier, as well as get shorter.

If you plan to tailgate for the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s, and the high will be around 89 degrees. Once the sun sets at 7:16 p.m., the temperature will fall.

A disturbance in the desert southwest will usher in some Pacific moisture over the next 48 hours. This will result in a few high clouds and a mostly cloudy Monday. Though the skies may be cloudy, the forecast is likely to remain dry through the next week.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 85 degrees, but highs are forecasted to stay above average this next week. By mid-week and the start of October, temperatures are looking to be in the 90s. 

Lauren Bostwick

