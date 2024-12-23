Will it rain in North Texas on Christmas Eve? Here's the forecast so last-minute holiday shoppers can plan ahead

North Texans will want to get their last-minute holiday shopping done on Monday because Christmas Eve is a First Alert Weather Day for rain and storms.

Monday will have mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds from the south and an occasional drizzle, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s.

On Tuesday, a cold front will move through North Texas. The day will start with scattered showers, with rain filling in around the Metroplex into midday.

The rain will continue to push southeast during the evening hours, leaving cloudy skies for Santa's flight.

While most of North Texas will only see some heavy rain and hear a few rumbles of thunder, an isolated marginally severe storm is possible.

The level 1 (marginal) risk has been expanded further north to include portions of North Texas. If an isolated storm does reach severe limits it would be capable of small hail and gusty winds.

North Texas will get a break from the precipitation on Christmas Day, with afternoon highs near 60 and partly cloudy skies.

Another front arrives Thursday, bringing more rain and storms and another First Alert Weather Day, with severe storms possible.

The highest rainfall totals over the next week will be east of I-35, which could see as much as 2.5 inches of rain.

North Texas rounds out 2024 with above-normal temperatures and sunshine for the last weekend of the year.