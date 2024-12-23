Watch CBS News
Local News

Will it rain in North Texas on Christmas Eve? Here's the forecast so last-minute holiday shoppers can plan ahead

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Storms headed to North Texas for Christmas Eve
Storms headed to North Texas for Christmas Eve 02:21

North Texans will want to get their last-minute holiday shopping done on Monday because Christmas Eve is a First Alert Weather Day for rain and storms.

Monday will have mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds from the south and an occasional drizzle, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s.

image001.png

On Tuesday, a cold front will move through North Texas. The day will start with scattered showers, with rain filling in around the Metroplex into midday.

The rain will continue to push southeast during the evening hours, leaving cloudy skies for Santa's flight.

image004.png

While most of North Texas will only see some heavy rain and hear a few rumbles of thunder, an isolated marginally severe storm is possible.

The level 1 (marginal) risk has been expanded further north to include portions of North Texas. If an isolated storm does reach severe limits it would be capable of small hail and gusty winds.

North Texas will get a break from the precipitation on Christmas Day, with afternoon highs near 60 and partly cloudy skies.

image008.png

Another front arrives Thursday, bringing more rain and storms and another First Alert Weather Day, with severe storms possible. 

The highest rainfall totals over the next week will be east of I-35, which could see as much as 2.5 inches of rain.

North Texas rounds out 2024 with above-normal temperatures and sunshine for the last weekend of the year.

image010.png
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.