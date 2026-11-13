Temperatures dip in North Texas before heavy rain arrives on Sunday

Friday is starting out cool in North Texas with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will reach the upper 60s with pleasant, mostly sunny conditions.

On Saturday, clouds and wind will increase and temperatures reaching the low 60s.

Rain chances sharply increase overnight Saturday into Sunday, which is a First Alert Weather Day due to disruptive heavy rain. The heaviest rain will be in the overnight hours. Some areas could receive up to 1.5 inches of rain.

By Sunday afternoon, most of the rain will be east of the Metroplex. Temperatures will be cool, with highs topping out in the 50s.

The cool weather continues into the start of next week. Expect many cool nights, with daytime highs slowly increasing throughout the week. Rain chances return next Thursday.