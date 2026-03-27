Cold front to reach North Texas on Friday afternoon, dropping temperatures through Saturday before another warm-up

Friday morning is starting off mild and breezy in North Texas, with temperatures in the 60s across the region.

A cold front will move through around midday, bringing gusty winds up to 45 mph and cooler temperatures throughout the afternoon. The high temperature in the low 70s will hit around midday.

Expect plenty of clouds around in the afternoon with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers as this front pushes south. The small chance of precipitation will continue overnight.

Temperatures by the evening will be much cooler, and lows will dop into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

Cooler temperatures and plenty of clouds are in store for Saturday, along with plenty of clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 60s.

By Sunday, North Texas will be back in the 80s, and the warm-up will continue into next week. Expect a more active weather pattern with shower and thunderstorm chances returning starting in middle of next week.