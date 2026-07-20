Watch CBS News
Local News

Dangerous heat in the forecast for North Texas on Monday, with feels-like temperatures well over 100

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

North Texas is in for a very hot week. Dangerous heat is on the its way to the region and it will stick around well into next week.

A heat advisory is in effect Monday from noon through 8 p.m. It will likely will be extended throughout the week or possibly upgraded to an extreme heat warning at some point.

heat-today-072026.png

Air temperatures will get to 105 by Wednesday, with feels-like temperatures as hot as 115. .

future-heat-index-072026.png

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather pattern, and actually help to steer a tropical system brewing in the Gulf; Tropical Depression Two will likely become Tropical Storm Bertha by Tuesday.

The tropical system will likely bring areas of flash flooding to the Gulf Coast. North Texas will not see any major impacts. The only thing we could see would be increased humidity and some clouds, but it is still too soon to tell, as the system is very slow moving. 

7-day-072026.png

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue