Dangerous heat in the forecast for North Texas on Monday, with feels-like temperatures well over 100

North Texas is in for a very hot week. Dangerous heat is on the its way to the region and it will stick around well into next week.

A heat advisory is in effect Monday from noon through 8 p.m. It will likely will be extended throughout the week or possibly upgraded to an extreme heat warning at some point.

Air temperatures will get to 105 by Wednesday, with feels-like temperatures as hot as 115. .

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather pattern, and actually help to steer a tropical system brewing in the Gulf; Tropical Depression Two will likely become Tropical Storm Bertha by Tuesday.

The tropical system will likely bring areas of flash flooding to the Gulf Coast. North Texas will not see any major impacts. The only thing we could see would be increased humidity and some clouds, but it is still too soon to tell, as the system is very slow moving.