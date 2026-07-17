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North Texas dries out Friday, with heat set to rise through the weekend

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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After a rainy Thursday in North Texas, most of the region will be dry on Friday. Counties to the west have the best chance to see scattered showers. Just a few light sprinkles will be possible elsewhere.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the lower 90s and feels-like temperatures close to the triple digits.

The triple digit heat index will return over the weekend, but it will be dry. 

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High pressure builds in next week, bringing hotter temperatures. Highs in the triple digits will arrive on Monday and stick around into next weekend.

Expect a typical hot, dry summer pattern to continue, with some forecast models showing it lasting to the end of the month. Anyone spending time outside this weekend should practice heat safety tips! 

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