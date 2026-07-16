Rainy Thursday in North Texas keeping temperatures below average before high heat returns

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is waking up to dry conditions on Thursday morning, with areas to the west seeing shower and storm activity. Everyone in North Texas will want to grab an umbrella on their way out the door. Rain chances stand at 40% with scattered showers and storms moving in throughout the day.

The rain will keep the temperature down, with a high of 88 in DFW.

Expect drier conditions on Friday with only a 20% chance of a shower or storm, mainly north and west of the Metroplex. Temperatures will return to the 90s and those hotter temperatures keep building into the weekend.

After Friday, there is no rain in the forecast. Temperatures will climb back into the triple digits into next week, as a ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather pattern.