Storms on the way to North Texas Sunday evening, Monday morning

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Storms approach North Texas Sunday with severe weather possible overnight into Monday
Storms approach North Texas Sunday with severe weather possible overnight into Monday 02:36

Sunday started off with cloudy skies, muggy conditions, and patchy fog in North Texas. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Spotty showers will develop east of I-35 throughout the day, but it won't be a washout. The severe threat remains low through the evening hours when a couple of thunderstorms will move up from the south bringing gusty winds and lightning.

Overnight into Monday morning is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of rain and storms, a few of which could become severe.

A line of storms will develop in the western part of North Texas after midnight and move eastward into the Metroplex during the morning commute. Strong winds will gust 35-40 mph overnight before the storms arrive and remain gusty into Monday afternoon.

The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather, with the potential of wind gusts to 60 mph, quick spin up tornadoes and large hail.

The severe threat will diminish towards midday, with the storms heading into East Texas and the main system moving north.  

Temperatures will climb into the low 70s Monday afternoon with clear skies.

Tuesday is looking beautiful before a stronger cold front arrives by Wednesday; Breezy winds from the north will mean temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the noticeably cooler temperatures.

Thursday and Friday mornings will be chilly, with outlying areas waking up to temperatures in the 30s. Sunny skies and warming temperatures will prevail heading into next weekend.

