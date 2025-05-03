Watch CBS News
Expect clear, sunny skies in North Texas ahead of new storm system next week

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Who is ready for a beautiful Saturday?

Temperatures are starting in the 50s and topping in the 70s.

Full sunshine and a light northerly breeze make for a gorgeous day, it doesn't get much better than that.

And it's happening all over again Sunday.

Saturday night will be clear with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Followed by sunshine and highs in the 70s Sunday. Perfect for spending time outdoors on the area trails.

Clouds start to move back in on Cinco de Mayo with some showers possible by the evening hours in our western areas.

The next storm system returns showers and storms to the area starting Monday night.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day, as the coverage of storms will increase, and some could be strong to severe.  

Flooding is top of mind with saturated soils and more rain on the way.

Temperatures remain below normal this week, topping out in the 70s.

DFW could see more rain and storms Thursday into Friday.

Enjoy our sunny weekend!

