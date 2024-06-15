Watch CBS News
Warm, sunny Father's Day forecast for North Texas ahead of mid-week rain chances

By Jeff Ray

CBS Texas

A typical warm, sunny June day is in store for North Texas for Father's Day on Sunday. Highs will top out in the mid-90s with mostly sunny conditions.

A tropical depression is forecast to develop in the Bay of Campeche early in the week, then slowly drift northwest and come onshore in Mexico by Thursday or Friday.

This could become Tropical Storm Alberto and be the first named storm of the season in both the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific basins. Hurricane season in the Atlantic is forecast to be extremely active this year, but so far it is starting slow.

Whether or not it reaches the level of a tropical storm, this system will pump tropical moisture into Texas. Humidity will be noticeably higher starting on Monday.

While rain chances are much higher along the coastline, North Texas should be close enough to the system to get at least 20%-40% rain coverage. Wednesday is the best chance for rain.

Rainfall amounts will be highest across our southern counties, with isolated flooding possible. Temperatures will come down into the 80s in the middle of the week thanks to the clouds, high humidity, and rain chances.

By Friday and into the weekend, high pressure will build back in North Texas, with high temperatures returning to the mid-90s.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on June 15, 2024 / 7:52 PM CDT

