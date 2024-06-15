Warm, sunny Father's Day forecast for North Texas ahead of mid-week rain chances

A typical warm, sunny June day is in store for North Texas for Father's Day on Sunday. Highs will top out in the mid-90s with mostly sunny conditions.

A tropical depression is forecast to develop in the Bay of Campeche early in the week, then slowly drift northwest and come onshore in Mexico by Thursday or Friday.

This could become Tropical Storm Alberto and be the first named storm of the season in both the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific basins. Hurricane season in the Atlantic is forecast to be extremely active this year, but so far it is starting slow.

Whether or not it reaches the level of a tropical storm, this system will pump tropical moisture into Texas. Humidity will be noticeably higher starting on Monday.

While rain chances are much higher along the coastline, North Texas should be close enough to the system to get at least 20%-40% rain coverage. Wednesday is the best chance for rain.

Rainfall amounts will be highest across our southern counties, with isolated flooding possible. Temperatures will come down into the 80s in the middle of the week thanks to the clouds, high humidity, and rain chances.

By Friday and into the weekend, high pressure will build back in North Texas, with high temperatures returning to the mid-90s.