Triple-digit heat, along with increased rain chances expected for North Texas this weekend

Friday is off to another warm start across North Texas, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Throughout the day, highs reach the 100° mark once again with feels-like temperatures as hot as 105°, and expect breezy winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

These steamy temperatures continue into this weekend.

There is a very slim chance of showers on Saturday, with a much better chance of isolated to scattered storms on Sunday. Rain chances return at 30%, as a boundary approaches from the north. While no severe storms are expected across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, these storms may contain gusty winds, some hail and heavy downpours.

One thing to monitor with these storms is the risk of flooding if they remain over the same area for an extended period.

The chance of rain continues next week, and with the additional cloud cover, temperatures fall below average in the lower 90s. This cooldown will be short-lived as all signs point toward the triple digits returning by next weekend.