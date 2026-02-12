Five years after Dallas food‑truck shooting, daughters push to revive father's cold case

A North Texas family says it's been nearly five years since their father was shot and killed while waiting in line at a food truck in far north Dallas. Now, his five daughters say they refuse to let his case go cold.

By all accounts, the Shaw sisters say they had a picture‑perfect childhood. Their parents were high school sweethearts, and their home was always filled with love.

"Family oriented, loving, open the door to anybody," Jada Shaw said.

Their father, Ng'Arge Shaw, showed them that hard work pays off. They say he spent more than 25 years with Richardson ISD, working his way up from groundskeeper to director of grounds.

"Up until 2013, he never took a day off of work," Jada said. "My mom got sick with cancer in 2013. They made him take off."

Loss compounds after mother's death

Three years after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, their mother died.

"There's always been a hole, a burden because I don't have my mom," Jada said.

Then, on Aug. 7, 2021, the sisters suffered another devastating loss.

Father killed while waiting for food

The Shaw sisters say their father was standing in line for barbecue from a food truck near Preston and Belt Line, just outside The Hideaway Bar & Grill, when someone opened fire in the early morning hours.

Dallas police say the suspect was seen getting into a late‑model silver or gray Cadillac driven by a woman. That woman was also seen inside the bar earlier in the night.

"My dad just happened to be in the crossfire when the other target was walking," Jasmine Shaw said.

Shaw was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. His five daughters never got to say goodbye.

"That was the worst, the worst, moment of my life," Jasmine said. "It's going to be five years in August, and not a day goes by where he doesn't cross my mind, him and my mom."

Family says case has gone cold

"It's been a struggle," Jada said. "There are things I need my mom to tell me. There are things I need my dad to tell me. It is hard."

They say there has been no arrest in their father's case.

"We have no tips," Jasmine said. "No leads. Nothing. I haven't heard from the detective since November 2021."

Daughters raise reward money

The family hopes that by sharing their father's story, someone with information will finally speak up. They've even raised $10,000 of their own money to put toward a reward.

"It's been too many sleepless nights, there's been too many cries," Jasmine said. "Somebody knows something!"

All they want now is justice.

Crime Stoppers reward still available

Dallas police remind the public that Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373‑TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.