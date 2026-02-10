Dallas firefighters rescue 2 trapped in house fire, officials say

Dallas firefighters rescued two people from a burning home Tuesday night, pulling a man and woman from heavy flames before rushing them to the hospital, officials said.

Just before 9 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the fire at a home in the 3100 block of Modella Avenue. The initial reports said two people were trapped inside the home.

Responding crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front of the one-story home and went into rescue mode, officials said. Firefighters rescued a woman and a man from inside the home. Both were taken to the hospital after smoke exposure.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the woman is in stable condition; however, the man had to receive CPR on the way to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Firefighters declared the fire out at 9:20 p.m.

There were no other injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.