Dallas firefighter injured in overnight apartment fire, DFR says

A Dallas firefighter was sent to a hospital early Thursday morning while battling an apartment fire, but is expected to be OK, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

DFR units responded to flames at an apartment complex on Brockbank Drive near Park Lane in Northwest Dallas at around 12:30 a.m. They were able to bring the fire under control quickly, but during the operation a firefighter fell from a second-floor balcony.

His injuries were not life-threatening, but he was taken to a hospital as a precaution, according to a statement from DFR. He was later discharged.

The fire was extinguished around 2:30 a.m. Four units at the apartment complex were damaged but three were vacant. Two residents were accommodated by the complex's management, DFR said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.