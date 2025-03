A large plume of dark smoke was seen over Dallas Sunday afternoon due to a fire behind a recycling plant, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

CBS News Texas

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews were called to the area near 4141 Singleton Drive just before 4 p.m., reporting heavy fire and "a thick column of black smoke."

No further information is available as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

This is a developing story.