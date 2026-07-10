"I just lost everything". Dozens of people displaced after 3-alarm fire destroys Dallas condominium, officials say

Dozens of residents are displaced after an overnight fire destroys a Dallas condominium building, officials said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, at about 1 a.m., fire crews responded to a call at the Cambridge Park Condominiums, located in the 11400 block of Audelia Road.

DFR said when they arrived, the fire was coming from the roof of the three-story building, and the blaze quickly spread.

DFR said at least 60 to 70 firefighters were called to the scene to fight the fire defensively.

"The alarm just went off, and I just got up and checked what was going on, and as soon as I came out, I saw the smoke coming out of the way, so I just ran inside, got my kids and my husband out," one resident, Melissa, told CBS News Texas.

She said she and her family "lost everything."

Officials said the building sustained significant damage with multiple roof collapses. At least 24 condos have been destroyed, displacing at least 45 residents.

"I have no idea what is going to be happening tomorrow because we were just trying to save our life first. That was the main concern at that time," resident, Syed Ali said. "We don't care about the papers or any kind of stuff. We just care about our life. That's the important thing."

The American Red Cross has been notified to assist residents with their immediate needs.

DFW said no injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.