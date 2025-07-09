Dallas families of flood victims turn grief into giving after Central Texas tragedy

Family and friends of the young girls from Dallas who died in the Central Texas flooding are already finding ways to give back to the community in their names, less than a week after the July 4 catastrophe.

"It's a positive outlet for grief," said Jessica Shepard Watts, chief partnerships officer of the Dallas Foundation.

The foundation is partnering with the Naylor family to raise funds for community causes in memory of their daughter, 8-year-old Wynne Naylor. She was attending Camp Mystic when the floodwaters hit.

"I've been so impressed getting to know this family," Watts said. "They are believers. They're involved in their community, and they want to continue that legacy and honor their daughter in that way, amidst everything they have to be concerned with. Starting this memorial fund just speaks to their character and their commitment to our community."

"More Like Wynne" fund launched

The Naylor family says Wynne had a deep love for the outdoors, a strong faith, and a heart for her community.

"The More Like Wynne Fund was established to honor the legacy of Wynne Naylor by inspiring limitless passion for adventure," her father said in a statement to CBS News Texas. "To honor her life and ensure the legacy of her spirit continues, our family has created More Like Wynne to support Wynne's local education system, youth wildlife conservation efforts, and select Christian ministries."

The Dallas Foundation says the response to Wynne's fund has been overwhelming, with donations coming in from around the world.

Donate to the More Like Wynne Fund

Lulu's Puppy Hut honors young animal lover

The Naylor family is not alone in their efforts. Blueberry Hill Farm and Rescue has established a memorial fund for Eloise "Lulu" Peck, another 8-year-old victim of the flood. The organization described her as having a "profound love and compassion for animals."

Lulu had started a dog-walking service this summer and donated 25 percent of her earnings to the nonprofit. In her honor, the rescue is naming a newly constructed shelter Lulu's Puppy Hut, which will house foster puppies until they find permanent homes.

"Together, we will keep Lulu's memory alive, nurturing hope and healing for animals," the organization wrote. "We will cherish our sweet Lulu, her name and her love of animals daily here at our rescue farm."

Visit Blueberry Hill Farm and Rescue

Lila's Light to help animals in disasters

The parents of Lila Bonner are creating a foundation called Lila's Light, which will support animals affected by natural disasters.

"Lila was a natural-born leader who loved all creatures, big and small," her family wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Her confidence and determination left no doubt she would one day fulfill her dream of opening and operating an animal rescue."

They emphasized that all donations will go toward the foundation's mission—not personal expenses—and that their goal is to ensure Lila's legacy continues to shine.

Hadley Hanna's legacy fund in the works

Loved ones of Hadley Hanna are also raising funds to "build something beautiful in her name." The 8-year-old was described as radiant, joyful, creative, kind, and full of life.

The Hadley Hanna Legacy Fund will support a scholarship, memorial project, or foundation that reflects the joy and imagination Hadley shared with the world.

A way to wrap arms around families

"It's an overwhelming time," Watts said. "And so to be able to help, to feel like you're doing something—being able to contribute to one of these funds is a way to wrap your arms around these families."

Wynne's parents shared a powerful message about their daughter's legacy and the spirit of the girls lost in the flood:

"If you remove the grief, the stress, the tears of despair, and the cries of horror from the days since this tragedy began, you will find how God intends for us to live. Replace grief with hope. Replace stress with servitude. Replace tears of despair with joyful recollection. Replace cries of horror with terms of endearment. This is how our girls danced through this world. This is how they will be remembered. This is how God intends we live."