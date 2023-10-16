Watch CBS News
Dallas detectives searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 7-year-old off LBJ Freeway

By Annie Gimbel

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Detectives in Dallas are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 7-year-old girl late Sunday night. 

Police said the child was run over again, this time by a driver who remained at the scene at about 12:15 a.m. Oct. 16. She was laying in the roadway in the 7600 block of Lyndon B Johnson Service Road when she was hit again. 

Detectives said they're "working diligently" to identify the driver and vehicle that initially hit the girl and took off. 

If you have any information about a potential suspect, please contact the police department. 

