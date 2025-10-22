Dallas DA under fire for dismissing charges against man accused of throwing urine on officer

Law enforcement officials are demanding answers after the Dallas County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute a man accused of throwing urine on a police officer.

Kendral Pickett, 22, was arrested in June after leading police on two high-speed chases in stolen vehicles. He was taken into custody near Interstate 30 and Westmoreland, where authorities say he attempted to steal the patrol car he was placed in.

Alleged hospital assault sparks anger

While being treated for injuries at a hospital, Pickett allegedly threw urine on a Grand Prairie police officer — a move that law enforcement leaders say should have led to jail time.

"We got at least a couple of different felonies going on here," said Kevin Lawrence, executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association, which represents 34,000 officers across 22 Texas law enforcement agencies.

"It's a slap in the face and a gut punch," Lawrence said.

Probation decision draws sharp criticism

Last week, Pickett was sentenced to probation for theft. The other four charges, including the alleged assault with bodily fluids, were dismissed by the Dallas County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney John Creuzot's office declined to comment on the decision.

"At minimum, the guy oughta see a year in the Dallas County jail," Lawrence said. "What if the cop is throwing urine on that guy? What would you want to happen to the officer?"

Judge responds to TMPA backlash

Dallas County District Judge Amber Givens, who presided over the case, said she has faced unfair criticism from law enforcement groups, including the TMPA.

"The Texas Municipal Police Association's post and its trailing commentary are both divisive and demonstrably false," Givens said in a statement. "I did not place the individual on probation for throwing urine at an officer. The individual faced five pending charges, including the matter involving urine — and it was the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, not the Court, that dismissed four of the five charges, including the charge involving an allegation about urine."

Police group demands public apology

The TMPA says Creuzot owes an apology to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

"We're not surprised by this out of Dallas County," Lawrence said. "Judge Creuzot is the one who said he wouldn't prosecute anyone who stole less than $750."

"This is the kind of stuff that makes it difficult for us to get cops to continue putting on a badge and going out doing their jobs," he said.

Pickett jailed again on new charge

Despite receiving three years of probation, Pickett is already back in custody. He's currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $1 million.