Dallas Cowboys surprise Marine Corps veteran & his family with VIP tour of The Star

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Cowboys gave a Texas family the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday.

The family of James Langford—a six-year veteran of the Marine Corps—was invited to The Star for a tour, but once he got in town from Houston, he realized he was getting VIP treatment.

"This place is amazing, when you're first walking in, you see all these beautiful lights and their practice fields," Langford said. "I never knew it looked like this. We're so glad to be here."

During the tour, he and his family were surprised by Tony Pollard.

"It meant a lot to be able to surprise a military family like I did today," Pollard said. "The way that they sacrifice themselves each and every day for this country, everything that they do...it doesn't go unnoticed and I just wanted to let them know that."

The family was also surprised with a gift package, including Sleep Number bedding, autographed items, Cowboys game tickets for the Salute to Service game, and a notice that they will be receiving a Sleep Number smart bed.

"I've been a Cowboys fan since I came out my mom's womb," Langford said. "What it meant to be here today...it really shows me how much everybody respects the military and I'm really grateful for it."

Pollard said it meant a lot just seeing their faces light up when they saw the room, gifts and autographs.

"We will forever be thankful for it," Langford said.