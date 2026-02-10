Dallas Cowboys superfan Carolyn Price dies at 82, family says

The Dallas Cowboys fan community is mourning the loss of one of their most vocal members.

Carolyn Price, known to many as Ms. Price, who called herself the No. 1 Dallas Cowboys fan, died on Monday, her daughter said on social media. She was 82.

According to posts on her daughter's Facebook page, Price had been battling cancer.

Price regularly attended Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif., and was known for loudly yelling out the names of players. She was also on a first-name basis with team owner Jerry Jones and many of the players.

Price visited the CBS News Texas studios in 2023 for an extended interview on her passion for the team and described how much it meant to her to feel the love from players and fans alike. She also said, jokingly, that her love of the Cowboys at times topped her love of her own children.

Price spoke with CBS News Texas again a few months later on the occasion of her 80th birthday. When asked what her advice to young people would be, she said, "Watch how you treat people. Be real, real careful. It's like a circle of life, it will come back around."