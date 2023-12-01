No. 1 Dallas Cowboys fan lovingly known as Ms. Price celebrates 80th birthday

FORT WORTH (CBS News Texas) – The Dallas Cowboys are America's Team – and they have been for a long time. Their No. 1 fan has been around even longer.

Carolyn Price, or as Cowboys Nation knows her, Ms. Price, can enjoy every game like there's no tomorrow. This week, she turned 80 years young.

Ms. Price is a true treasure with a lot of wisdom to share. One piece of advice she has for younger people?

"Watch how you treat people," she said. "Be real careful. It's like a circle of life, it'll come back around."

Ms. Price says she's confident the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl this year.

Watch her conversation with Keith Russell in the player above.