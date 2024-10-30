Dallas Cowboys "Play It Forward" with the Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County

Dallas Cowboys "Play It Forward" with the Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County

Dallas Cowboys "Play It Forward" with the Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County

It was a very special day for the Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County: 100 kids got the opportunity to meet Dallas Cowboys players who taught them the fundamentals of football.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tarrant County kids took the field eagerly anticipating Bank of America's Play It Forward football clinic.

"Our kids have been hyping this up all week," Boys & Girls Clubs of Tarrant County Regional Vice President LaToyia Greyer said. "Sometimes our kids are not able to afford the opportunity to play an outside curricular so opportunities like this expose them to different sports, different skill building activities, and allows them to see what's out there that they might be able to achieve."

"Being on the field, the same end zone that everybody scores on, it means a lot, so I'm really glad to be here," participant Michael Reynolds said.

The kids are learning valuable life lessons from two Cowboys greats.

"Discipline, focus, self-esteem - all the things that my sport taught me," Cowboys Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware said.

Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Ware with the Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County CBS News Texas

Ware and former wide receiver Michael Gallup are both former Boys & Girls Club kids themselves. They said they know the impact this can have on a child's life.

"I just remember when Bo Jackson came to the Boys & Girls Club and told me DeMarcus if you get a college scholarship, you can eat for free," Ware said. "That really meant a lot to me, and I know that it's the same way with these kids."

"All the teachers I had... all the coaches that I had that came through there.. just even the friends I still have to this day from the Boys & Girls Club, it really helped me out a lot, and I appreciate them for it," Gallup said.

Both players said the least they can do is provide the same opportunities for today's youth.