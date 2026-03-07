Dallas Cowboys place second-round tender on kicker Brandon Aubrey, source says

The Dallas Cowboys have placed a second-round tender on kicker Brandon Aubrey, a source with knowledge of the deal told CBS News Texas Saturday.

The tender is worth nearly $5.8 and allows Aubrey to explore free agency. However, the Cowboys have a chance to match any offer he receives from another team.

If the Cowboys decide not to match, they receive a second-round pick from the team that signs Aubrey.

At the NFL Combine, Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones told the media the team had an offer to Aubrey that would make him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. The current highest-paid kicker is the Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker, who makes $6.4 million per year.

Aubrey, once a Major League Soccer prospect, holds the NFL record for most field goals of 60 yards or more and has made 122 of 126 field goal attempts since signing with the Cowboys ahead of the 2023 season.

The NFL free agency period begins on Wednesday, March 11.