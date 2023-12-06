Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to get appendix removed, anticipates coaching Sunday vs Eagles

FRISCO – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis, the team announced.

According to the team, McCarthy experienced abdominal pain Wednesday morning "that warranted further evaluation and resulted in a diagnosis of acute appendicitis."

McCarthy is reportedly getting surgery this afternoon and is expected to be released later in the day. He anticipates coaching Sunday night, when the Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys three coordinators will run practice until McCarthy returns.