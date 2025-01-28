Dallas Cowboys hire Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator

Experts weigh in as Cowboys turn to Brian Schottenheimer

FRISCO – One day after the Dallas Cowboys introduced Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, he picked Matt Eberflus to be the team's defensive coordinator.

Last season, Eberflus was the head coach of the Chicago Bears before he was fired after 12 games. His overall record with the Bears was 14-32.

Before that, Eberflus spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

Over those seven years leading NFL defenses, his teams were near the top of the league in rush defense and generating turnovers.

From 2011-2018, Eberflus was the Cowboys linebackers coach under head coach Jason Garrett, coaching players like Sean Lee and DeMarcus Ware.

Eberflus takes over from Mike Zimmer, whose second stint as Cowboys defensive coordinator lasted just one season and was plagued by injuries to star players like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.