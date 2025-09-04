Dallas Cowboys fans optimistic for a successful season ahead of first regular season game

Fans stock up on Cowboys gear ahead of game against the Eagles

The anticipation continues to grow for the Dallas Cowboys' first regular-season game on Thursday against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans had a wide range of expectations for the season as they shopped at Rally House in Arlington before the game.

Rally House Arlington store manager Laurie Gautreaux stays busy keeping up with the surge of Dallas Cowboys fans buying gear.

"The last couple days we have seen that Cowboy traffic pick up, so even though it's an away game, everyone's coming in wanting that fan gear and getting their jerseys and getting their foam fingers," Gautreaux said. "Of course, all the women are getting their sparkly shirts to wear."

Wonder what the store is doing with former Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' jerseys. They're selling like hot cakes with men's jerseys flying off the shelves at full price, and women's and kids' jerseys are half off.

"They're actually almost like a collector's item. We've had a lot of people coming in wanting them," Gautreaux said.

"I don't think we're really getting any more in, especially because he's not a Cowboys member anymore. People do come in, and it's kind of heartbreaking not having their size," Rally House Arlington sales associate Rawan Badawi said.

Adan Cedilla bought his dog, a Bichon Frisé named Bowie, his first Cowboys jersey, and, like many fans, he has mixed emotions.

"I'm nervous, I guess. I don't know, every season starts like that, I feel for me, but I'm hopeful," Cedilla said.

Diana Aguilar is a Cowboys season ticket holder and has high hopes for the season.

"Excited and hopefully seeing those Eagles flying back home," Aguilar said.

Fans have a wide range of predictions for the year.

"I don't know if I have any bold predictions, but I'm hoping at least a playoff win," Cedilla said. "Conference final appearance would be great. I know that hasn't happened in about 30 years, so we'll see."

"We win and finally make it to the Super Bowl," Aguilar said.

Most of the fans we spoke with aren't too worried about the Parsons trade and are optimistic the team can win without him.