Dallas couple finds love again after years of missed chances

NORTH TEXAS – Jane Vandecar and Paul Radman's love story could be straight out of a Hallmark movie.

Jane Vandecar and Paul Radman CBS News Texas

The two met by chance 15 years ago, but life pulled them apart – until fate stepped in eight years later with a second chance. Now, in their 80s and 90s, they're proving that love knows no age and always finds a way.

Vandecar still remembers the moment she met Radman.

"I said, 'Is anyone sitting here?' and he said, 'You are!' And I thought, well, that's a good answer," she said.

It happened at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas. The two were attending the same event and ended up walking to their cars together.

"He said, 'Where are you parked?' I thought that was a funny question," Vandecar said. "I said, 'Right there,' and he said, 'You are right next to me!'"

But if love was leaving breadcrumbs, Radman wasn't picking them up. He took her number but never called.

Over the next eight years, they continued to run into each other.

"The symphony...art galleries...even the liquor store once!" Vandecar laughed. "I even dated his roommate at one point!"

It kept happening multiple times a year until Radman finally had a realization.

"Maybe I missed something," he said. "We should explore this more."

Eight years ago, he finally called Vandecar at work and asked her to dinner.

The next day, Radman toured Edgemere Senior Living in Dallas and received an unexpected surprise — staff told him they had just met a potential resident they thought would be his perfect match.

When he asked for her name, it was none other than Vandecar.

"That's interesting," Radman recalled saying. "Because I went out with her last night for the first time in many years!"

"It's crazy!" Vandecar said.

After years of chance encounters, the two finally stopped running into each other—and started a life together.

Now, at 92 and 82, Radman and Vandecar live together at Edgemere. They don't dwell on lost time but instead see their story as proof that love finds a way.

"It was meant to be," Vandecar said.

Radman agrees.

"Probably the seven or eight happiest years of my life," he said.