Dallas County judge denies Jerry Jones' motion to dismiss sexual assault case; trial set for July

A Dallas County judge has denied Jerry Jones' motion for a summary judgment in the sexual assault case against the Dallas Cowboys owner. That means the lawsuit will once again proceed to trial.

The civil lawsuit stems from an alleged incident in 2018 at AT&T Stadium. In the lawsuit, filed in 2020, a woman claims Jones forcibly "kissed her on the mouth and grabbed her without her consent."

The lawsuit claims the incident caused the woman "severe emotional distress," "psychological pain and suffering" and medical expenses.

The lawsuit, originally filed in a Dallas County Court, was dismissed in February 2022, but a state appellate court reversed that decision last February, allowing it to continue.

Initially filed against Jones and the Dallas Cowboys Football Club, the lawsuit claims team officials "knew or should have known of Jones's misconduct."

Attorneys for the NFL owner say the allegations are not true.

The trial has been delayed several times and is currently set for next July.