Dallas city leaders, residents share concerns over dangerous roadway following multiple crashes

A Dallas city councilmember is leading the effort to decrease crashes along a busy Oak Cliff roadway near the Dallas Zoo.

Clarendon Drive is a winding road that meanders east of the Dallas Zoo and west to Cockrell Hill. Last Wednesday, two children and one adult died after their car crashed into another vehicle – the latest in more than a dozen crashes on Clarendon within the past year.

Dallas City Councilman Maxie Johnson, along with the city's director of public safety, returned to the site of the fatal crash to call for an investment to enhance safety, add traffic patrols, and speed limits to curb the incidents.

"We're going to come up with a solution, work together to ensure this road is safe," said Johnson.

There's a citywide plan to reduce traffic deaths in the city, which has been in place since 2022. But current residents near Clarendon said they need action now.

"The intersection is dangerous with its many blind spots," Camerson Greer, who's with Liberation Dallas, said. "Residents have complained for years. This is not about one accident. It's a pattern of neglect that keeps putting our families at risk."

The city said it's reviewing the entire corridor of Clarendon.