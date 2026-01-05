Dallas city leaders approve rainbow steps at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church for 3 years

A symbol of pride in the heart of Oak Lawn will remain in place after a lengthy decision at Dallas City Hall.

The Dallas city leaders voted to approve the rainbow steps at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church following hours of public comment and debate.

Dallas City Hall was packed for hours as the commission heard from many people before voting on the future of the rainbow steps at Oak Lawn UMC.

The hearing began just after 1 p.m. and quickly turned into a community conversation, with speakers lining up to voice support and concern.

The steps were painted in response to Gov. Greg Abbott's directive to remove rainbow crosswalks, under federal and state road safety guidelines that prohibit markings not related to traffic control.

The church says painting the steps was not an act of defiance, but an expression of faith and solidarity with the lgbtq community, and submitted a request to keep them in place.

City staff recommended approval with conditions, while a task force subcommittee of the Landmark Commission recommended denial, citing city code that requires painting to match original material colors.

After hours of speakers voiced their concern, commissioners voted to approve the rainbow steps with conditions, allowing them to remain for 3 years before the issue is reviewed again.

Reverend Rachel Griffin-Allison called the decision a win.

"It really fills my heart; there is a sign that something good is happening," said Grifin-Allison. "There's so much that is distressing about our world right now, and it is great to have some good news, you know, good for the community to hear the words, 'You are seen.'"

Ultimately, she asked commissioners to consider making the steps permanent, but says she is happy to have the opportunity to revisit the issue in a few years.