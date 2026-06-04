Dallas mayor wants to relocate City Hall, citing costs; says Mavs, Stars' relocation plans not final

For the first time, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he wants the city to move out of City Hall.

He said the latest cost estimates released this week for the major repairs to this 47-year-old building range from more than $531 million to nearly $611 million over 6 to 10 years — just too expensive for taxpayers.

Johnson supports selling Dallas City Hall site for redevelopment

Johnson said the land could be sold to a private developer for something new.

"The numbers have now been proven multiple times to be accurate, and it would be very costly to stay, and so I would be in favor, for sure, of us saving the taxpayers considerable money by leaving this obsolete building," said Johnson. "That would make this location available for development, which I would also support. I believe that will be a very, very big part of the future of downtown and its revitalization. That's a very key element to the revitalization. So, in case people are trying to keep track: Yes, to moving out of this building and into another building and yes, to redeveloping this site."

He said he wants council members to vote on this as soon as possible, but he's not sure if he has the eight votes around the horseshoe to make it happen.

Dallas Stars' relocation plans not final, Johnson says

The mayor also insists that neither decision by the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars to move out of downtown is a done deal.

"The Valley View site that the Mavericks are looking at, it's in Dallas, that's a good thing," Johnson said. "Let's start with that. But as far as the Stars are concerned, that negotiations from my understanding, it is a letter of intent. It is not a final deal. It's a step, but not a final step."

Johnson said that City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert continues negotiating and is trying to keep the Stars at the American Airlines Center past 2031, when its lease expires.

"The City Manager and I have talked extensively about this," said Johnson. "She is still in regular daily contact, basically, with both teams about options. Respective to the Stars in particular, to stay at the American Airlines Center, that is still a goal of mine for them to continue to be at the American Airlines Center ... These are business decisions and they're going to be made for business reasons."

Dallas doesn't have much time, because on Monday, the Plano City Council will vote on an agreement for the Dallas Stars to build a new arena at the Willow Bend Mall site.