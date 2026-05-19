More public discussion set for the future of Dallas City Hall as new lawsuit is filed to save it

Dallas city leaders are days away from another public discussion about the future of City Hall, but no final decision is expected this week.

As the debate continues, preservation groups are increasing pressure to save the building, even as a new lawsuit adds urgency to the conversation.

The city is working to determine where to relocate City Hall operations while facing an estimated price tag of up to $1 billion in maintenance and renovations for the current building.

Sarah Crain, executive director of Preservation Dallas, said the outcome will reflect the city's priorities.

"And I think, quite frankly, it's going to show what the City of Dallas truly values," Crain said.

Crain describes the situation as a broader pattern, arguing that the city has favored new development over maintaining historic and cultural sites. She pointed to examples including the painted-over Robert Wyland whale mural and what she described as the deteriorating condition of Old City Park.

"I think we're just seeing a pattern over time where the city of Dallas is choosing to invest best in the new, which is not yielding the same results as the culturally significant areas of Dallas," she said.

That argument is now central to a lawsuit filed by the Save City Hall Coalition, which claims the city failed to properly maintain the building as required by law.

Crain said the lawsuit is intended to draw attention from city leaders and the public.

"I do think that the lawsuit is meant to bring the attention of, you know, not only Dallas City staff, but Dallas officials, and say 'this is really important, not just to the people of Dallas, but to the future of Dallas as well,'" she said.

The legal action comes after more than 400 public submissions on the future of the site. While many support preserving the existing City Hall, others have suggested alternative uses for the property.

Suggestions include redeveloping the site into a new Dallas Mavericks arena, a casino, or public park.

One resident, Chris Ripley, wrote in part: "Let the Mavs take the City Hall site and completely remake it to their liking… a City Hall building does neither."

Others support repurposing the structure rather than demolishing it.

"[We could do] visual arts, music, theater… we could recycle it into an art, wellness, training and performance area," resident Jenne Neil said.

City Council is expected to discuss repair strategies and cost estimates during its Wednesday meeting. Leaders will also meet in executive session to address the lawsuit and potential relocation plans for city staff.

Crain said her organization plans to attend and push for accountability.

"Being able to hold them responsible for City Hall will hopefully make them equally responsible for their other properties as well," she said.