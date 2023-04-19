City of Dallas cancels city council meeting due to internet outage

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Dallas City Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday was canceled due to internet issues impacting the city.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Dallas website was inaccessible, and services like 311 were offline. A spokesperson later confirmed the city was experiencing a network outage.

The council meeting—originally set for 9 a.m.—was pushed back an hour before it was canceled just after 12:30 p.m.

In a statement, the city acknowledged the scope of issues, saying the outage was "affecting all city departments, including 311 and Dallas Water Utilities." 911 calls were not impacted.

The statement continued to say that the city's IT department and its network provider are "working diligently to resolve as quickly as possible."

While it's not yet clear when the issue will be completely resolved, the city's website appeared to be accessible as of Wednesday afternoon.