Dallas City Council halts proposal to close four neighborhood libraries

Dallas City Council members and residents slammed a proposal this week that would have closed at least four libraries throughout the city. While the plan to close these libraries is now on hold, a solution for what to do next is still up in the air.

One of the libraries on the chopping block was the Oak Lawn Branch Library, a space referred to as a neighborhood staple.

"It brings, I think, just a good cultural piece to the community," said Kevin Miller, the president of the Cedar Springs Merchants Association. "It has the greatest number of authored books for the LGBTQIA generation. It also serves as a resource for folks that may not have access to technology, or the internet, or materials that might be needed to help them get a job."

But the future of this library is now in limbo, along with three other branches: Skyline, Renner Frankford and Arcadia Park. That's after residents and city council members raised concerns Tuesday over a city proposal to close the four libraries under a new regional model.

"I think that would be very hurtful for our community, and I know that's a simple term, but I think it would have ripple effects for future generations," Miller said.

The new regional model would have extended hours and shifted staff to larger branches. Library officials said the proposed model would have saved the city an estimated $4.5 million. But council member Cara Mendelsohn, whose district includes the Renner Frankford Branch, said the plan was poorly executed.

"The whole plan was developed without input from communities, without input from the library commission, which all of the council members appoint somebody to that, and without even talking to the council member who is in the affected area," she said.

After unanimous pushback from the council, the plan is now on hold; however, Mendelsohn said taking away services from certain communities to save money isn't the answer. Some of these libraries also serve as voting locations.

"The truth is we can save all these libraries and have them stay open and serve the residents, and reduce costs in other places pretty easily," said Mendelsohn.

Community members like Miller agree.

"Just because it's the easiest doesn't mean that's the right thing," said Miller. "So let's look a little bit harder and see what else we can do to preserve these places, because they're important to our community."

Council is expected to revisit the issue sometime in March.