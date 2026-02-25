Dallas City Council to vote on plan to build new community park at Fair Park

The Dallas City Council could greenlight a major transformation at Fair Park on Wednesday.

Members are set to vote on a development agreement that would allow a nonprofit to build a new 10-and-a-half-acre community park near Fitzhugh and Lagow.

Supporters said this project would bring much-needed green space and community amenities to South Dallas.

Plans include multiple playgrounds, a splash pad, shaded green space, a fitness loop, a dog park and gathering areas.

Fair Park First, the nonprofit advocating for the park, said it has already raised more than $33 million, but it still needs to raise the remaining funds within six months of the agreement being signed.

Councilmembers are being asked to approve a development and fundraising agreement with Fair Park First — clearing the way for construction to begin on a $40 million community park.

"This project is about healing and finally delivering the kind of beautiful, safe, everyday park that South Dallas has always deserved," Fair Park First Board Chair Jason Brown said.

If approved, construction is targeted to begin by Aug. 31, with an opening expected in 2028.

The city would retain ownership of the park, while Fair Park First would handle design, construction and fundraising.

"We are committed to getting this park built, on this site, for this community, with full transparency and accountability along the way," said Brown.