Dallas City Council approves zoning plan for North Dallas H-E-B store at LBJ and Hillcrest

A proposed H-E-B store in North Dallas is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council approved a zoning change that will allow the plot of land on the southeast corner of LBJ Freeway and Hillcrest Road to be redeveloped into a 100,000-square-foot retail store. The 10-acre site is currently home to three two-story office buildings that are more than 50 years old.

The council approved the zoning change 14-1, with the lone vote against the measure coming from William Roth, whose district includes the proposed site.

In a statement following the vote, and H-E-B spokesperson said, "We appreciate the thoughtful consideration from city officials, staff, and community members throughout this process. We are committed to serving Texans and look forward to bringing our first H-E-B store to the city of Dallas."

Since H-E-B announced its plans to construct a location in North Dallas in January, community reaction has been mixed.

A community town hall in September drew some neighbors who are worried about the impact an H-E-B would have on the neighborhood. With an estimated 45,000 customers per week, the concerns include traffic and congestion.

"That's a lot of cars during the day to come through," said Lu Abbondanzio, who lives nearby, said at the town hall. "It's difficult getting down Hillcrest at 4 in the afternoon, never mind seven days a week, so I have a big problem with that."

Neighbors have also raised concerns about panhandling and a decline in property values. A neighborhood group called the Hillcrest Preservation Coalition launched a petition against rezoning in September, which has received over 300 online signatures.