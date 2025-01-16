H-E-B announces plans to build new location in North Dallas

DALLAS – Texas grocery giant H-E-B announced plans to bring its flagship store to the city of Dallas for the first time.

In a news release Thursday morning, the San Antonio-based company said it purchased nearly 10 acres of land at the southeast corner of LBJ Freeway and Hillcrest Road in North Dallas.

It is the latest move in the chain's rapid expansion in the DFW Metroplex; Since the first Metroplex H-E-B opened in Frisco in 2022, a dozen more have opened or are being built.

Unlike most areas where H-E-B has constructed new stores, the land purchased for the North Dallas location is occupied, containing three low-rise office buildings with tenants like medical practices and small businesses.

H-E-B said it will begin working with neighbors and city officials on re-zoning and planning.

"While we have a lot of work to do, we look forward to connecting with our neighbors, the city, and community stakeholders to ensure we create a destination that best supports this community," Mabrie Jackson, the public affairs managing director for H-E-B and Central Market said in a statement. "This is the first step in a long process, and we hope to share more details with our neighbors soon."

While the location will be the first H-E-B store in Dallas, the company has three Central Market stores and a Joe V's Smart Shop within city limits, with another Joe V's set to open this year.