Dallas church's nativity reimagined to highlight migrants and marginalized people

From afar, the nativity scene at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church mirrors one we've all seen before, but a closer look reveals a different story.

"It's representing different spectrums," said Isabel Marquez, an associate pastor at the church. "People have been incarcerated, yes, people are being pushed to the margins, but also people are being put in homelessness."

Mary and Joseph sit inside a barbed‑wire cage, with baby Jesus nowhere to be found. Signs along the enclosure read "Holy is the Refugee" and "Holy are the Profiled and Patrolled."

Highlighting families facing separation

"We see families that they are facing immigration," Marquez said. "Families that are separated, kids with no parents right now, staying with other family members."

Inside the church, a similar display shows a missing Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus, with signs reading "Ice was Here." Marquez helped assemble the nativity, hoping it would prompt curiosity and compassion.

"Jesus was not born in a beautiful temple; he was born with the people, the people in the margins, the people who were poor, the people who were pushed away," she told CBS News Texas. "What are we doing as human beings? Are we wanting to continue fighting over aspects or are we willing to open our hearts and actually be human beings?"

Backlash and support from community

Marquez says the church has received some criticism.

"They have a lot of questions, but the majority has been overwhelming in a positive way," she said.

A call to action for the season

But even if only once a year, Marquez hopes the display inspires reflection.

"Let us ask ourselves if we are ready for Jesus to be born in our hearts, and where do I see Joseph, Mary and Jesus in this world, in this reality?" she said.