Dallas ceremony remembers 5 fallen officers 10 years after 2016 ambush

Ten years ago, five police officers were gunned down on the streets of Downtown Dallas.

Those five officers are being remembered on Tuesday during several ceremonies that include the families of the fallen officers.

Dallas City leaders are holding an official remembrance ceremony outside the memorial for DART Police Officer Brent Thompson.

Earlier on Tuesday, DART officers gathered to pay tribute to the first of their own to be killed in the line of duty and announced plans for a memorial.

The color guard for DART Police honored Thompson in a ceremony at their headquarters. DART Police Chief Charles Cato spoke in front of Thompson's widow, parents and brother.

"The lesson is for us, Brent left for us," said Cato. "We need to have the courage to do the mission ahead of us, whatever that is. He was a recognized marine veteran. He served in Afghanistan and served in Iraq. He came here with the mind of service as well, and that's what I hold up personally. Even though we served a combat zone, he came back here to his community, he served here as well."

He also revealed plans for a permanent memorial there for Thompson, who was stationed down at a train station when he ran toward the gunfire on July 7, 2016.

Tuesday night's ceremony at DPD will not only honor Thompson but also Lorne Ahrens, Patrick Zamarippa, Michael Krol and Michael Smith.

They were gunned down by a man who served in the military and ambushed officers who were blocking streets around an anti-police demonstration.

Thompson's brother, Darrell, said it gives the family the strength that they still rely on to keep going.

"It feels like yesterday for us every day we think about him," said Darrell Thompson. "And 10 years went by fast. Some days it feels like it's been longer than that, of course, but as a family we just stick together. We've had some losses, and we know that we just have to keep going; one foot in front of the other and trust in the Lord to put us where we need to be."