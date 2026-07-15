5 teens hospitalized after alleged Dallas carjacking ends in pursuit and crash, police say

A group of teens is in the hospital after Dallas Police said a late-night carjacking and robbery ended in a crash late Tuesday night.

The department said they responded to the 5400 block of Bruton Road just after 11 p.m. for an assist officer call, but officers on scene told CBS News Texas the original incident unfolded about 30 minutes earlier at a nearby apartment. Officers said police were alerted about the reported robbery and carjacking around 10:37 p.m., and spotted the stolen vehicle while en route, prompting the chase.

Dallas Police said the driver lost control and then crashed near the intersection with 2nd Avenue, with five people inside. All are believed to be underage, with one officer telling CBS News Texas the teens are likely about 14-15 years old.

The department said all five teens were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Four teens were in stable condition, while one was in critical condition.

Dallas Police said no officers were hurt. The investigation remains ongoing.