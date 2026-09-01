Reward offered as Dallas Police still search for suspect in deadly July 2025 shooting
Dallas Police say the search is still on for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man during the July 4 holiday last year.
The department says 18-year-old Omar Johnson was found shot inside his car around 12:15 a.m. on July 4, 2025, along the 6400 block of Bruton Road. Johnson was taken to a hospital, but later died.
On Tuesday, the department said Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of whoever fatally shot him. An identity for the suspect has not yet been developed.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Guy Curtis by calling 214-671-3633 or by emailing guy.curtis@dallaspolice.gov. Crime Stoppers accepts tips via phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 214-373-8477.