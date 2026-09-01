Reward offered as Dallas Police still search for suspect in deadly July 2025 shooting

Dallas Police say the search is still on for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man during the July 4 holiday last year.

The department says 18-year-old Omar Johnson was found shot inside his car around 12:15 a.m. on July 4, 2025, along the 6400 block of Bruton Road. Johnson was taken to a hospital, but later died.

On Tuesday, the department said Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of whoever fatally shot him. An identity for the suspect has not yet been developed.

Omar Johnson, the victim of a July 2025 homicide in Dallas. Dallas Police Department

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Guy Curtis by calling 214-671-3633 or by emailing guy.curtis@dallaspolice.gov. Crime Stoppers accepts tips via phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 214-373-8477.