Across the country, there were long lines at big box stores, but local businesses also saw a big rush.

A steady flow of people trickled into local shops in Dallas' Bishop Arts neighborhood.

"They are shopping. They're shopping, small business, thank God," said Cindy Aguiar, Owner of Kawaii Candle Company.

Aguiar says she looks forward to this weekend every year.

"We're open early and late just because we know that people are going to be shopping, and it's really important because this is when we make the most, honestly," she said.

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And what's pulling shoppers into these one-of-a-kind stores are the unique finds.

"The big box stores have like everything everyone else has; in these small businesses, they have unique pieces," said Kiki Carrera.

The National Retail Federation projects holiday sales will top $1 trillion this year; that's up 4.2% from last year. With Small Business Saturday, places like Top Ten Records hope to see a steady flow all weekend.

The store has been spinning records since 1956, proudly calling itself the oldest of its kind in the Lone Star State.

As small businesses compete with big box stores, they are asking the community to remember the value of shopping small.

"If you come to this community in Oak Cliff and you don't want it to change, then you have to support the businesses that have been here for decades," said Ramon Mejia of Top Ten Records.