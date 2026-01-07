6 teens arrested, multiple guns seized after gunfire erupts inside Dallas apartment complex on New Year's Eve

Dallas police arrested six people and recovered seven firearms after officers observed a group openly carrying and firing guns inside an apartment complex on New Year's Eve, authorities said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were conducting open-air surveillance around 10:35 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks when they spotted approximately 12 to 15 individuals carrying handguns and rifles within the complex.

During the investigation, officers recovered seven firearms: five handguns and two rifles. Dallas Police Department

Shortly afterward, Dallas 9-1-1 received a call reporting multiple people walking through the property with firearms. While maintaining surveillance, officers said they heard rapid gunfire near the complex entrance and observed several individuals actively discharging weapons.

Uniformed officers responded immediately, leading to a foot pursuit and the arrest of six individuals, police said.

During the investigation, officers recovered seven firearms: five handguns and two rifles. Police said three of the guns had been reported stolen, and one handgun was equipped with a machine-gun conversion device. Investigators also seized approximately 32.9 grams of marijuana.

Police said two of the suspects are documented gang members.

Those arrested include two 16-year-old juveniles, each charged with discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities and evading arrest.

Marcus Kyle, 18, was charged with discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, evading arrest and riot participation. Daveon Gardener, 19, faces charges of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, evading arrest, riot participation and possession of marijuana under two ounces in a drug-free zone.

Ashton Hill, 17, was charged with discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, evading arrest, riot participation, possession of marijuana under two ounces in a drug-free zone and possession of CS PG2 under one gram. Trevon Bell, 19, was charged with discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, evading arrest, riot participation and possession of a prohibited weapon.

According to the Dallas County Jail records, all six suspects have since bonded out of custody.