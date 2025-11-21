Dallas appeals court pauses the $1 million defamation lawsuit against Gateway Church

A Dallas appeals court on Friday put a pause on the $1 million defamation lawsuit against Gateway Church and its current elders, citing the need to hear additional arguments in the case.

The ruling by the Fifth Court of Appeals stops attorneys for Cindy Clemishire from gaining access to church emails and other communications as part of the discovery process.

"We are pleased that the Court of Appeals has granted our request to stay the case against Gateway and the independent elders while it considers our strong legal arguments," Gateway attorney Ron Breaux said in a statement. "Gateway and its leaders simply do not belong in this lawsuit, which asks a secular court to pass judgment on the church's statements and actions while investigating its former pastor's misconduct."

Deadline set for arguments

The three-judge panel did not explain why it granted the church's motion but set a Dec. 29 deadline for the parties to submit arguments.

Lawsuit filed in July

Clemishire and her father filed suit in July against Gateway, former Pastor Robert Morris, his wife Debbie, and a group of former and current elders and staff. The Clemishires said they were defamed by what they called knowingly false statements the church made when the abuse became public.

Clemishire's legal team responds

"On behalf of Cindy — and on behalf of countless victims and survivors who are cheering her on — her legal team is thrilled with the Court of Appeals decision to stand with the trial court and reject the delay tactics and procedural maneuvering of those who have so long conspired to silence and suppress her," said attorney and State Rep. Jeff Leach, who is part of the team representing the Clemishires. "Both courts are absolutely correct on the law, and we will not rest or relent until Cindy gets the justice she deserves."

CBS News Texas has reached out to an attorney for the Morrises for comment.

Stay applies to all defendants

While only the church and elders filed the case at the Fifth Court of Appeals, a legal expert said the stay in practice will apply to all the defendants, including former elders and a church staff member.

Gateway attorney defends leadership

"As we've stated from the beginning, no one in Gateway's current leadership had knowledge of its former pastor's criminal behavior, and they have endeavored to lead the church with integrity and accountability during a difficult time," Breaux said. "These actions – guided by faith, prayer and a steadfast commitment to the church community – are protected by the First Amendment from secular second-guessing."