Dallas and Fort Worth among top 5 so-called 'mosquito cities'

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNews.com) - It's mosquito season and as temperatures climb across the country, these pesky little bugs are making their presence known. Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Dallas/Fort Worth top a recent list of so-called "mosquito cities" - with the buggiest of these buggers.

Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District Specialist Catherine Baier is expecting a busy mosquito season, after a winter of heavy rains in Southern California has created more places for the insects to hatch. "If there's any water at all move it as soon as possible," says Baier. Just a teaspoon of water is enough to harbor mosquito eggs, according to experts.

Mosquitos can be more than just an itchy nuisance; their bites can actually make you sick. The insects can transmit potentially serious infections, like West Nile virus.

"Typically we know how much virus is circulating in a community, because the, the public health authorities are actually capturing mosquitoes," says Dr. Michael Neely, division chief of Infectious Diseases at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Neely says most people who get a mosquito-borne illness won't have symptoms at all, and those who do are typically flu-like: "Some fever, headache, not feeling so good, muscle aches," says Neely.

Experts recommend getting out in front of that itch. Use insect repellent containing ingredients like DEET or picaridin, and wear long, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. "The less skin you have exposed the less chance you have of getting bitten," says Neely. "Pay attention to things like your ankles," he adds. Citronella candles only work as far as you can smell that distinct scent.

If you are bitten, the CDC advises washing the area, applying an ice pack to reduce itching and swelling, and to use an antihistamine cream.